Hillary Clinton: Questioning My Mishandling of Classified Info Is the ‘Real’ Witch Hunt (VIDEO)

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton says the State Department’s investigation into her private email server usage is a “real” witch hunt,” borrowing terminology President Donald Trump has used to describe the special counsel and impeachment probes against him.

‘It’s a witch hunt and it’s a real one.’ — @HillaryClinton explained how Trump’s new probe into her emails is a diversion tactic in this exclusive interview with NowThis pic.twitter.com/jntN7NxPy4 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 1, 2019

“It’s a witch hunt. It’s a real one, unlike the kind of things Trump talks about,” Clinton told NowThis News of the probe.

“It is meant to raise the specter about my emails, which were investigated endlessly,” she said, bashing the inquiry as “crazy like a fox.”

"If the Republicans and Trump and his supporters in the media can muddy the waters and raise all kinds of crazy conspiracy theories, then maybe people won't pay attention to the danger he poses to our country," she added.