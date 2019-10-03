BROADDRICK: Hillary ‘gutless’ for standing by ‘rapist’ Bill Clinton

Hillary Clinton is making the rounds in the media to promote a new book with her daughter about gutsy women, leading some to speculate about whether she may be gearing up for a rematch with Trump.

But while she’s soaking up the attention and flouting herself as symbol of female empowerment, folks who know better are calling out the former first lady’s hypocritical grandstanding for what it is.

No… it’s NOT gutsy to stay married to a rapist. ITS CALLED GUTLESS. https://t.co/vlzlhz6uvI — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 1, 2019

“Asked the gutsiest thing she’s ever done, Hillary Clinton tells @GMA, ‘Personally, make the decision to stay in my marriage,’” ABC News posted with a video clip to Twitter. “’Publicly, politically, run for president. And keep going. Just get up every day and keep going.’”

Juanita Broaddrick, who was raped by then Arkansas Attorney General Bill Clinton in 1978, offered her thoughts about Clinton’s “gutsy” accomplishments in response to the ABC News post. – READ MORE