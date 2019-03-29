Pathetic Pencil Neck Sticks to Collusion Delusion

RUSH: The Republicans, in the meantime, are getting some gonads out there. You know, this little guy Pencil Neck, Adam Schiff, is just out of his mind and never has had his mind I think fully focused and working properly. The guy’s such a partisan. He is overwhelmed with hatred. He doesn’t look like he hates ’cause he’s so mild-mannered and soft-spoken, but I will guarantee you that he is one of the most rabidly partisan, anti-conservative people in that town.

He has for the past two years been running around promising everybody that he has evidence of collusion. And, even after the Mueller report was submitted and after Barr, the attorney general, summarized it, Pencil Neck is still out saying that he’s got evidence of collusion! And that’s why his investigation needs to continue!

It’s gotten so bad that the Republicans on the committee he chairs are demanding that he resign, that he’s gone way beyond his purview, way beyond his responsibilities. He’s demonstrated that he’s not fit for this office. Here’s Mike Conaway this morning during the House Intelligence Committee hearing on Russian interference tactics, and he’s talking to Pencil Neck, who is the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

CONAWAY: Your willingness to continue to promote a demonstrably false narrative is alarming. The findings of the Special Counsel conclusively refute your past and present assertions and have exposed you as having abused your position to knowingly promote false information. We have no faith in your ability to discharge your duties in a manner consistent with your constitutional responsibility and urge your immediate resignation as chairman of the committee. Mr. Chairman, this letter is signed by all nine members of the Republican side of the committee, and I ask unanimous consent to be entered into the record of today’s hearing.

