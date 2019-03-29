NYPD: ‘Brutal And Brazen’ Gang Murder Caught On Video In Brooklyn

The NYPD says video captured 10 people hunting down and killing a man in Brooklyn earlier this month.

It happened at 5:15 p.m. on March 19 near New Lots Avenue on Cleveland and Elton Streets in East New York.

WANTED FOR MURDER: multiple subjects wanted for this brutal & brazen gang murder which left a young man dead in the East NY section of Brooklyn on March 19, 5:15pm. If you know any of these individuals or have info, call CRIMESTOPPERS @NYPDTips 800-577-TIPS #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/ATkl7CCZAM — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) March 28, 2019

“You are literally going to see a 21-year-old male fighting for his life running on the streets of Brooklyn being chased by a group of at least 10 thugs. It’s tough to watch,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea.

The incident began when the victim was walking down New Lots Avenue. When he reaches Cleveland Street, he encounters the group.

READ MORE