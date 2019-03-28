Charles Barkley: There Will Be Repercussions For Smollett Hoax, ‘We All Lose’

Basketball champion Charles Barkley, no friend of political correctness when it comes to race relations, said the Jussie Smollett hoax will have serious repercussions for years to come on American discourse, reports Fox News.

Speaking with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, Barkley said that everyone will lose over Jussie Smollett allegedly faking his own hate crime and then being cleared of all charges without a day in court.

“I think that we all lose. I think my black friends, my gay black friends, I think they lose because there’s all repercussions when you’re a minority. There’s always a double standard. You have to understand that and accept that. For every black, gay person out there, we lost. And it’s unfortunate,” Barkley said. “I don’t know that kid, I wish him nothing but the best … but you always have to look at the bigger picture.”

“We made the cops look really bad in this scenario and there’s probably going to be some resentment,” Barkley said. “And the bottom line is: Everybody lost in this scenario. It’s not good.” – READ MORE