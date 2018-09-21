PATHETIC HUFFPO: Yale Student Says Kavanaugh Hired Women With A ‘Certain Look,’ Then Admits He Treated Her Cordially, Had No Rumors Of Impropriety

Neither professor accused him of sexually harassing women nor said they heard rumors of him sexually harassing women. And yet, the student found their warning rather “off-putting.””Though neither said the judge did anything untoward regarding the women he worked with, the student found their counsel off-putting,” the article states.

The anonymous student called this warning a “yellow flag.”

“I had mixed feelings,” she said. “On the one hand, it’s a yellow flag; on the other hand, phew, I hadn’t heard anything else.”– READ MORE

The attorney for Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual harassment, released a statement saying the Senate Judiciary Committee’s desire to hold a hearing on Monday is “contrary to the Committee discovering the truth.”

The statement said Ford wishes for other witnesses to be involved in any future hearings, but did not name any such witnesses. The only people Ford says were present for the alleged assault are Kavanaugh and schoolmate Mike Judge, both of whom say this incident never happened.

“The Committee’s stated plan to move forward with a hearing that has only two witnesses is not a fair or good faith investigation,” said Lisa Banks, Ford’s attorney. “The rush to a hearing is unnecessary.”

New statement from Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyer, Lisa Banks: pic.twitter.com/Epa2ADXRny — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) September 19, 2018

According to the statement, Ford and her family have received threats and she is “currently unable to go home.” In earlier media interviews, Banks had said Ford would be willing to testify. Republican swing vote Sen. Susan Collins has suggested she will vote for Kavanaugh unless Ford testifies.- READ MORE