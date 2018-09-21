WATCH: Jane Fonda Continues Decades-Old Damage Control for Infamous ‘Hanoi Jane’ Vietnam War Photo

Actress Jane Fonda is still trying to live down her infamous “Hanoi Jane” photo taken during the height of the Vietnam War.

During the Vietnam War protest, Fonda traveled to North Vietnam to see the war firsthand. While she was there, she brought attention to the alleged intentional bombing of dikes in the area.

She was also photographed smiling next to an anti-aircraft gun, a weapon used to shoot down American aircraft. The photograph insulted many Americans who had sons fighting in the war. To this day, many Americans still picture Fonda as “Hanoi Jane.”

Fonda addressed the decades-old drama during an interview with Stephen Colbert.

“Prior to me becoming an anti-war activist, I had lived a meaningless life,” Jane Fonda said. “So when I decided to throw in my head in with the anti-war movement everything changed.”

“I am proud I went to Vietnam when I did. I am so sorry that I was thoughtless enough to sit down on that gun at that time and the message that that sends to the guys who were there and their families,” she said adding, “It’s just horrible for me to think of that.”

“Sometimes I think, ‘Oh I wish I could do it over’ because there are things I would say differently now.”

