Even More Winning: Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Fall to Lowest in Nearly Half a Century

Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Fell Again Last Week To The Lowest Level Since November Of 1969.

First-time claims for state unemployment benefits came in at 201,000, down from 204,000 in the previous week. Economists had predicted a rise to 210,000.

Jobless claims are a proxy for layoffs and have been closely watched for signs that trade disputes and escalating tariffs could be costing Americans jobs. Record lows indicate that what many have described as a “trade war” is weighing far less on the U.S. economy than predicted by critics of the Trump administration. – READ MORE

Americans are happy with the booming U.S. economy, and a near record think the job market is the best ever, according to a sweeping new survey.

Just 12 percent mention “economic issues” as the top problem in the country, even lower than when the dot-com rage was boosting stocks to record highs in 2000, according to the latest Gallup survey.

And that is a five-point drop in just one month, confirming that Americans are satisfied with the direction of the economy under President Trump.

What’s more, said Gallup, “In the current September survey, 55 percent of Americans say the economy is getting better, among the highest proportions saying this since 2004. A near-record-high 64 percent say now is a good time to find a quality job; workers remain upbeat about their job security; and employee engagement is at record highs.” – READ MORE