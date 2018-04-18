Pat Sajak Dunks On College Kids In Single Tweet

“Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak eviscerated PC campus culture in a single tweet Tuesday morning.

“Enjoying the new PC College Dictionary, listing all the words and phrases acceptable on today’s modern campus,” Sajak said. “It’s interesting, informative, and—at just under 3 pages—a quick read.”

Enjoying the new PC College Dictionary, listing all the words and phrases acceptable on today’s modern campus. It’s interesting, informative, and—at just under 3 pages—a quick read. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) April 17, 2018

Sajak has hosted “Wheel of Fortune” for more than three decades but rarely advertises the show in his tweets, instead opting to make jokes and sometimes political commentary. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1