View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Pat Sajak Dunks On College Kids In Single Tweet

Posted on by
Share:

“Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak eviscerated PC campus culture in a single tweet Tuesday morning.

“Enjoying the new PC College Dictionary, listing all the words and phrases acceptable on today’s modern campus,” Sajak said. “It’s interesting, informative, and—at just under 3 pages—a quick read.”

Sajak has hosted “Wheel of Fortune” for more than three decades but rarely advertises the show in his tweets, instead opting to make jokes and sometimes political commentary. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Pat Sajak Dunks On College Kids In Single Tweet
Pat Sajak Dunks On College Kids In Single Tweet

"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak eviscerated PC campus culture in a single tweet Tuesday morning. "Enjoying the new PC College Dictionary, listing all the words and phrases acceptable on today’s mo

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: