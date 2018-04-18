Evan McMullin Potentially In Violation Of Campaign Finance Laws, Records Show

Former presidential candidate Evan McMullin’s failed campaign ended its quixotic journey six-figures in debt as of summer 2017, and records show it has missed every deadline to file the required financial statements since then, according to a review by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) sent numerous letters to the McMullin For President Committee over the last year warning that the organization risks fines for failing to file and for making errors on financial statements it did manage to submit.

McMullin’s committee was nearly $645,000 in debt just after the 2016 presidential election, according to a financial statement the group filed to the FEC in December 2016. By July 2017, it increased to nearly $670,000, that month’s filing shows.

That was the last financial statement McMullin’s committee filed. Since then, the organization has missed three deadlines, including one that passed Sunday. The FEC has consequently sent the group warnings that it could face penalties if it doesn’t provide the necessary information. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1