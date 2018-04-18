Hannity Tells His Side Of The Cohen Story (VIDEO)

Fox News’ Sean Hannity mocked the media for their hysteria over the revelation that he was supposedly a client of Michael Cohen Monday.

“Am I surprised by any of this? No, of course not, because this is with the media in this country does,” Hannity said. “Let me set the record straight. Here’s the truth. Michael Cohen never represented me in any legal matter. I never retained his services. I never received an invoice.” – READ MORE

