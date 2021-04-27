Pastor confronted by health inspector again, kicks out ‘Gestapo’ Calagary police from Canadian church

Pastor Artur Pawlowski went viral earlier this month for kicking a health inspector and police out of his church in Alberta, Canada. He infamously screaming at them, “Out of this property you Nazis! Gestapo is not allowed here! Out, Nazi! Out! Nazis are not welcome here! Do not come back here you Nazi psychopaths!” Pawlowski, who became known worldwide as the “Polish pastor,” kicked out a health inspector and a group of Calgary police officers again when they came to his church on Saturday to confront him over COVID-19 restrictions.

“And they did it again! Today, the Gestapo Attacked our Church Again,” Pawlowski wrote on Twitter about the latest harassment by Canadian authorities. “History is being repeated in front of our eyes! Another sad day for Freedom and democracy!”

Pawlowski shared a video of the tense confrontation with law enforcement in Canada where he stood his ground once again. The public health inspector hands Pawlowski a court order that she claims grants them access into the church, but he immediately responds, “I’m not really interested in what you have to say.”

“I do not cooperate with Gestapo,” Pawlowski tells the health inspector. “I do not talk to the Nazis. You came in your uniforms like thugs. That’s what you are. Brownshirts of Adolf Hitler. You are Nazi Gestapo, communist, fascists. I do not cooperate with Nazis. Talk to my lawyer. You are not allowed here, you are not welcomed here, and I’m not going to cooperate with Gestapo like you, okay? So is that fair enough for you?”

“You see, this is what the Gestapo is doing,” the Polish pastor says. “You’re coming to the place of worship to intimidate and to harass.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --