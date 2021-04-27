Australian TV host brutalizes Biden for being ‘determined to weaken’ America, ’emboldening’ enemies

Sky News Australian host James Morrow blasted President Joe Biden over the weekend, hammering Biden for being “determined to weaken America’s standing, her military, and emboldening her and our enemies.”

Speaking in a monologue on Anzac Day — Australia and New Zealand’s version of Veterans Day — Morrow said Biden is “making a mockery” of America and its allies.

“Today is Anzac Day, when we commemorate all those who made the ultimate sacrifice fighting for our freedoms and fighting very often side by side with soldiers from the United States,” Morrow began.

“Which is why today, it is so depressing to look at what is happening to the U.S. under Joe Biden, who seems, for whatever reason, determined to weaken America’s standing, her military, and emboldening her and our enemies, making a mockery of a century’s worth of shared sacrifice,” he continued.

Morrow went on to bash Biden for his “green eco warrior posturing” — citing Biden being the only person on a virtual meeting with world leaders to wear a face covering — which he predicted would only embolden American enemies. – READ MORE

