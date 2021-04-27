NYPD Officers Leaving In Droves, 75% Increase In Quitting Or Retirement In 2020

The members of the NYPD grew so disenchanted with their jobs in 2020 that over 5,300 uniformed officers either retired or quit, an astonishing 75% increase over the year before, amounting to 15% of the total number of officers on the force. The impetus for the officers quitting seemed to be the death of George Floyd and the unrest that followed; between May 25 and June 24, 2020, a whopping 272 officers left the force in one month.

2,600 officers quit and 2,746 filed for retirement, according to the New York Post. The 5,346 officers who left the force were nearly 2,300 more than left the force in 2019, when 1,509 officers quit and 1,544 filed for retirement.

This year, over 830 officers have left the NYPD. Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD sergeant and adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, warned, “Cops are forming a conga line down at the pension section and I don’t blame them. NYPD cops are looking for better jobs with other departments or even embarking on new careers.”

In March, the New York City Council voted for various police reform bills, among which was one to eliminate giving qualified immunity to the NYPD, thus permitting citizens to sue police officers for excessive force or unlawful searches and seizures. – READ MORE

