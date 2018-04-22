Partially Blind & Deaf Dog stays with lost 3-year-old girl in mountains overnight, leads rescuers to her

A deaf and partially blind dog has a new title: hero.

Max, a 17-year-old Blue Heeler from Queensland, Australia, is being praised after spending more than 15 hours in rugged bushland in the rain with a lost three-year-old girl.

Aurora was reported missing around 3 pm on Friday after she wandered off on her own, ABC.net.au reported. Her family searched the rural property, but could not find her.

By Saturday morning, more than 100 State Emergency Service volunteers, police and members of the public took up the search.

Leisa Bennett, Aurora’s grandmother, said she heard the little girl’s voice from the top of the mountain on Saturday and headed toward it, where she found Max.

“I shot up the mountain … and when I got to the top, the dog came to me and led me straight to her,” Bennett said to ABC.net.au.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1