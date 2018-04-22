View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Security World

Partially Blind & Deaf Dog stays with lost 3-year-old girl in mountains overnight, leads rescuers to her

Posted on by
Share:

A deaf and partially blind dog has a new title: hero.

Max, a 17-year-old Blue Heeler from Queensland, Australia, is being praised after spending more than 15 hours in rugged bushland in the rain with a lost three-year-old girl.

Aurora was reported missing around 3 pm on Friday after she wandered off on her own, ABC.net.au reported. Her family searched the rural property, but could not find her.

By Saturday morning, more than 100 State Emergency Service volunteers, police and members of the public took up the search.

Leisa Bennett, Aurora’s grandmother, said she heard the little girl’s voice from the top of the mountain on Saturday and headed toward it, where she found Max.

“I shot up the mountain … and when I got to the top, the dog came to me and led me straight to her,” Bennett said to ABC.net.au.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Dog stays with lost 3-year-old girl overnight, leads rescuers to her
Dog stays with lost 3-year-old girl overnight, leads rescuers to her

This is one very good boy.

Fox News Fox News

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: