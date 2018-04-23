View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Alec Baldwin: Midterm Elections are America’s Chance to ‘Save this Country’ from the ‘Madman’ Trump

Posted on by
Share:

Using his Alec Baldwin Foundation Twitter account, the bellicose actor started out on his first of four tweets hyperbolically insisting that President Trump has “eroded human nature itself.”

“What is most disconcerting about Trump is that he has so dramatically eroded human nature itself. That force that summons most of us to seek to understand as much as to be understood. To give as well as receive. To, at the very least, develop mutual respect, if not perfect it,” Baldwin said.

This is the same Alec Baldwin who has a long, long history of intemperate actions. Among many examples, he once left a voicemail message to his then-11-year-old daughter calling her a “thoughtless pig” and other obscene names, and he has repeatedly called people “faggot,” and has physically attacked a photographer and fans.

Read more at breitbart.com

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Alec Baldwin: Midterm Elections are America’s Chance to ‘Save this Country’ from the ‘Madman’ Trump
Alec Baldwin: Midterm Elections are America’s Chance to ‘Save this Country’ from the ‘Madman’ Trump

Actor and President Donald Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin took to Twitter on Friday and attacked the president, saying that the midterm elections are the perfect time to "save this country" from the "madman" Trump.

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: