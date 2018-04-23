Alec Baldwin: Midterm Elections are America’s Chance to ‘Save this Country’ from the ‘Madman’ Trump

Using his Alec Baldwin Foundation Twitter account, the bellicose actor started out on his first of four tweets hyperbolically insisting that President Trump has “eroded human nature itself.”

“What is most disconcerting about Trump is that he has so dramatically eroded human nature itself. That force that summons most of us to seek to understand as much as to be understood. To give as well as receive. To, at the very least, develop mutual respect, if not perfect it,” Baldwin said.

2- Trump has pulled us all down into spending precious time agonizing over what is next and how much worse can it get.

4- Often in life, talent is fused w some inherent defect. But Trump is madness without talent.

This Fall, the midterm elections provide us with the one real opportunity to save this country.

This is the same Alec Baldwin who has a long, long history of intemperate actions. Among many examples, he once left a voicemail message to his then-11-year-old daughter calling her a “thoughtless pig” and other obscene names, and he has repeatedly called people “faggot,” and has physically attacked a photographer and fans.

