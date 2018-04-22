George W. Bush Shared A Photo Of His Mom’s Casket — His 7 Word Caption Will Crush You

After the service, the Bush family accompanied Barbara’s casket to the Bush presidential library in College Station, Texas.

The family stood at attention as members of the military honor guard carried Barbara to her final resting place. Barbara’s firstborn son, George W. Bush, posted a photo of the moment with a simple caption: “Give Robin a hug for us, Mom.”

George W. Bush is referring to is his sister, Robin, the first daughter of George and Barbara, who died of leukemia at 3 years old. Barbara Bush will be buried next to Robin at the Bush family library.

