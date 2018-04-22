View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics

George W. Bush Shared A Photo Of His Mom’s Casket — His 7 Word Caption Will Crush You

Posted on by
Share:

After the service, the Bush family accompanied Barbara’s casket to the Bush presidential library in College Station, Texas.

The family stood at attention as members of the military honor guard carried Barbara to her final resting place. Barbara’s firstborn son, George W. Bush, posted a photo of the moment with a simple caption: “Give Robin a hug for us, Mom.”

George W. Bush is referring to is his sister, Robin, the first daughter of George and Barbara, who died of leukemia at 3 years old. Barbara Bush will be buried next to Robin at the Bush family library.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

George W. Bush Shared A Photo Of His Mom's Casket -- His 7 Word Caption Will Crush You
George W. Bush Shared A Photo Of His Mom's Casket -- His 7 Word Caption Will Crush You

One of America's most beloved first ladies, Barbara Bush, passed away this week. Over the weekend, some of America’s most powerful and famous traveled to Houston to pay their respects to her legacy

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: