Parler CEO John Matze, family forced into hiding over death threats, security breaches: court filing

A new court filing on Friday from the Parler legal team revealed its CEO John Matze and his family are now in hiding over death threats and security breaches they have faced.

Parler, a social media app that has been widely embraced by Trump supporters, launched an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon after the tech giant discontinued its web services following last week’s riots on Capitol Hill. Amazon filed a response, claiming it has “no legal basis” and alleged its employees have been faced with threats and harassment.

The filing from Parler’s lawyers obtained by Fox News acknowledges the disturbing claims made by Amazon but note that the Jeff Bezos-run company is not the one receiving threats.

“Although AWS’s motion to seal focuses only on its own employees, Parler’s employees have been similarly harassed and threatened,” the filing read. “Parler’s CEO, John Matze, Jr., reports in his declaration in support of Parler’s TRO motion that many Parler employees are suffering harassment and hostility, fear for their safety and that of their families, and in some cases have fled their home state to escape persecution.

“Matze himself, as the CEO of the company AWS continues to vilify, has had to leave his home and go into hiding with his family after receiving death threats and invasive personal security breaches,” the filing continued. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --