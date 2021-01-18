Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue: The Left ‘Weaponized’ Pandemic To ‘Shutdown Economy’ For ‘Political Gain’

Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue came out swinging at the political Left during a Friday interview on Fox News, saying that the political Left “weaponized” the pandemic to shut down the economy for political reasons.

“You were called to the White House to talk about the coronavirus and the response and you went, and then political Left tried to cancel you with essentially a boycott. But then it turned around, people were supporting you with a buycott and I understand Goya Foods has just finished your biggest, most successful year ever,” Fox News host Steve Doocy said.

“Yes,” Unanue responded. “You know, the problem is it’s a political year and they weaponized coronavirus unfortunately to shutdown this economy.

Goya CEO tells Fox News the economic shutdowns were politically motivated: “It killed our spirit” “We need to move closer to God. They want to cancel God. They want to cancel our speech. They want to cancel our culture, our history. Our liberty.” pic.twitter.com/oEEXindEp7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 15, 2021

“The worst thing we can do is shut down our economy, kill our spirit,” Unanue continued. “You know, we need a reason to get up in the morning: God, family, work. And they’re taking away our spirit. They’re taking away our ability to work. They essentially declared martial law, I believe, in this country, shutting everything down. It’s the worst thing we could have done just for political gain. I think it’s criminal. I think it’s immoral. To shutdown this economy for this basically political reasons and, you know, we’re one nation under God. We’re not one nation under Twitter. We’re not one nation under big media, or under central government.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --