Parkland victim’s father: El Paso, Dayton shootings shouldn’t be followed by political grandstanding

Politicians were wrong to respond to the Dayton and El Paso mass shootings over the weekend by trying to forward their legislative agendas, according to Andrew Pollack.

There appeared to be little concern for serious fact-finding in the aftermath amid the political and media “frenzy,” Pollack claimed Monday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“These politicians jumped on these events to push their political agendas and the victims aren’t even in the ground yet… and they’re pushing an agenda without even looking at the facts of what went wrong,” he said.

“Let the police do their job and look into what happened. They’re pretty pathetic.”

Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed in the 2018 Parkland school shooting in Florida, further criticized lawmakers.

"There are no words that I could put on it to tell you how it affected me when my daughter got murdered," he said of the politicization of the aftermath of his own family's tragedy.