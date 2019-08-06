Prominent liberals lost it over NYT headline that accurately characterized Trump’s remarks about El Paso: ‘the [N]ew [Y]ork [T]imes wants us dead’

A bevy of prominent leftist lawmakers and pundits blasted The New York Times for its front page feature about the dual deadly mass killings that took place on Saturday and Sunday, so the paper changed its headline.

The outlet ran an article titled, “Trump Urges Unity vs. Racism,” and included President Donald Trump’s remarks about the deadly weekend. The outlet summarized the president’s speech about the mass killings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, in which he called for unity over racism in the United States.

Let this front page serve as a reminder of how white supremacy is aided by – and often relies upon – the cowardice of mainstream institutions. https://t.co/ynjgtT66yI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 6, 2019

On Monday, Trump said, “These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart and devours the soul.”

He also added that hate and racism should be battled with both “love” and “unity.”

After heavy backlash over their factually accurate headline, the Times opted to change it altogether.