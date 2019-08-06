Booker: ‘No’ I Do Not Welcome Trump Condemning White Supremacy (VIDEO)

Sen. Cory Booker (D., N.J.), who is running for president, said Monday he does not welcome President Donald Trump condemning white supremacy after he had demanded exactly that.

Trump’s campaign war room highlighted Booker’s inconsistency Monday afternoon, posting a video on Twitter of Booker’s comments from March in which he said Trump must talk about white supremacy. Despite Trump’s prior statements against violence, Booker had drawn the line at blaming white supremacy and said Trump was therefore “complicit.”

“For him to fail even to condemn Nazis or even to talk about white supremacy as a problem in this country, to me,” Booker said about Trump in March. “That is being complicit in the violence that is happening, and I find that unacceptable and repugnant.” – READ MORE