Illegal Immigrant Bragged About Killing Cops in Court — Now He’s Getting the Death Penalty
Illegal immigrant Luis Bracamontes made headlines for bragging in court about how he wished he killed more police officers after being found guilty for the murders of Placer County Sheriff’s Detective Michael Davis Jr. and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Danny Oliver.
On Tuesday, a jury in California handed him the death penalty.
The Sacramento Bee reports when Bracamontes received his sentence, he smiled once again, but he wasn’t the only one. The victim’s families said they wanted Bracamontes in the courtroom so they could smile right back once the death sentence was announced. – READ MORE
