Parkland survivors David Hogg, Emma Gonzalez: NRA has been ‘basically threatening us’ (VIDEO)

David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez, two students who survived last month’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, said Monday that the National Rifle Association has been “basically threatening” them.

Mr. Hogg and Ms. Gonzalez, who came to national prominence after repeatedly attacking the NRA and pushing for stricter gun control laws in the wake of the Feb. 14 massacre, told CBS News that the NRA had recently reached out to them.

“The way that they’ve been reaching out to us is basically threatening us,” Mr. Hogg said.

“They’ve been instigating things,” Ms. Gonzalez added. “And then, when we reply, they, like, shy back away. They can dish it out but they can’t take it.”

The pair didn’t expand on what the NRA allegedly did to constitute a threat. – READ MORE

