‘Build The Wall and Keep the Damn Drugs Out’: Trump Slams Dems’ Inaction in Opioid Speech (VIDEO)

.@POTUS: “90% of the heroin in America comes from our southern border where, eventually @TheDemocrats will agree with us, and will build the wall to keep the damn drugs out.” https://t.co/xgbqseWlE2 pic.twitter.com/aW3vjvrXqf — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 19, 2018

During a speech introducing the White House’s latest strategy to combat the opioid epidemic, President Donald Trump called for building the border wall with Mexico to “keep the damn drugs out.”

Speaking in Manchester, New Hampshire, which has been heavily impacted by the opioid deaths in recent years, Trump laid out several ways to fight the epidemic.

There, in the state's largest city, drug overdoses were up 23 percent through the first two months of the year versus 2018, according to WMUR.