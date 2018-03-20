True Pundit

Security

Florida teacher arrested after she threatened to ‘blow everyone up’ at school, cops say

Posted on by
Share:

A Florida woman has been arrested for posting on Facebook she was “going to blow everyone up” during an elementary school teacher planning day, police said.

Christina Marie Maddox, 33, of Yulee, allegedly posted the statement Thursday night and now faces a felony charge of written threats to kill, First Coast News reported.

“They have teaching planning day tomorrow and I’ll def be there going to blow everyone up,” she was reported by police as saying. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Florida teacher arrested after she threatened to 'blow everyone up' at school, cops say
Florida teacher arrested after she threatened to 'blow everyone up' at school, cops say

A Florida woman has been arrested for posting on Facebook she was “going to blow everyone up” during an elementary school teacher planning day, police said.
Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: