Florida teacher arrested after she threatened to ‘blow everyone up’ at school, cops say

A Florida woman has been arrested for posting on Facebook she was “going to blow everyone up” during an elementary school teacher planning day, police said.

Christina Marie Maddox, 33, of Yulee, allegedly posted the statement Thursday night and now faces a felony charge of written threats to kill, First Coast News reported.

“They have teaching planning day tomorrow and I’ll def be there going to blow everyone up,” she was reported by police as saying. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1