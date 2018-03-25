Parkland Survivor Goes Off: ‘If You Take Money From the NRA, You Have Chosen Death’ (VIDEO)

Alex Wind, one of the most outspoken gun control activists who survived the tragic Parkland shooting, gave a passionate speech at the March for Our Lives rally in which he went after the NRA and its supporters.

“We need to come together on all fronts and push aside those that divide us,” he said. “Now, we need to get on the phone and call our representatives and push them to stop incumbency and take action. Now, we need to educate ourselves on which politicians are truly working for the people and which ones we want to vote out. Because at the end of the day, bullets do not discriminate, so why should we?” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1