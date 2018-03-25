True Pundit

Politics TV

Parkland Survivor Goes Off: ‘If You Take Money From the NRA, You Have Chosen Death’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Alex Wind, one of the most outspoken gun control activists who survived the tragic Parkland shooting, gave a passionate speech at the March for Our Lives rally in which he went after the NRA and its supporters.

“We need to come together on all fronts and push aside those that divide us,” he said. “Now, we need to get on the phone and call our representatives and push them to stop incumbency and take action. Now, we need to educate ourselves on which politicians are truly working for the people and which ones we want to vote out. Because at the end of the day, bullets do not discriminate, so why should we?” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Parkland Survivor Goes Off: 'If You Take Money From the NRA, You Have Chosen Death'
Parkland Survivor Goes Off: 'If You Take Money From the NRA, You Have Chosen Death'

"You have chosen death."
IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: