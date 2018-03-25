True Pundit

NARRATIVE FAIL: Tons Of ‘Good Guys With Guns’ Protecting #MarchForOurLives Gun Control Rally

On Saturday, thousands of left-leaning people descended on the streets of Washington, D.C. to demand gun control as they were surrounded by a heavy presence of “good guys with guns.” It was a truly ironic scene.

In a piece compiled by Twitchy, a presence of heavily-armed local law enforcement officials and members of the National Guard were on scene to protect those rallying against guns, claiming they make American less safe – READ MORE

