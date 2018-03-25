Politics Security
NARRATIVE FAIL: Tons Of ‘Good Guys With Guns’ Protecting #MarchForOurLives Gun Control Rally
On Saturday, thousands of left-leaning people descended on the streets of Washington, D.C. to demand gun control as they were surrounded by a heavy presence of “good guys with guns.” It was a truly ironic scene.
DC National Guard part of security for #MarchForOurLives @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/Ny9cAhhKWS
— Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) March 24, 2018
Pup patrol reporting for duty. So much security, but all of the police and national guard are so incredibly friendly and supportive. What a great day in DC. #marchforourlives pic.twitter.com/gxVe2O18xJ
— betsywhalen (@betsywhalen) March 24, 2018
Conspicuous security on #MarchForOurLives rally pic.twitter.com/6gcxyW0VAh
— Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) March 24, 2018
In a piece compiled by Twitchy, a presence of heavily-armed local law enforcement officials and members of the National Guard were on scene to protect those rallying against guns, claiming they make American less safe – READ MORE
