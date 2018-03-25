Donald Trump Says $1.6 Billion Omnibus Funding for Fencing ‘Does Start the Wall’

President Donald Trump signaled disappointment that the 2,232-page omnibus spending bill only provided $1.6 billion for border fencing, but said that it helped “start” the wall.

“Not happy with 1.6 billion, but it does start the wall and we’ll make that $1.6 billion go very far,” Trump said.

But the Omnibus bill only provides narrow funding for border fencing on specific parts of the border.

The spending bill includes a special clause ordering that the funds be used to underwrite “currently deployed steel bollard designs” on the border, not replicas of the new wall prototypes constructed in San Diego. The word “wall” does not appear anywhere in the bill to describe border security. – READ MORE

