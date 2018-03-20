REPORT: Trump Hires New Personal Lawyer To Serve As Mueller Attack Dog

President Donald Trump has reportedly hired Joe diGenova, former United States attorney for the District of Columbia, to serve on his personal legal team.

According to The New York Times, diGenova will not serve in a “lead” capacity on Trump’s team. When asked about the potential new role by The Daily Caller, he responded simply, “no comment.”

DiGenova has frequently stated that the Russia probe was orchestrated by Obama-era FBI and DOJ officials, a line of reasoning which the president himself pushed over the weekend.

Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans? Another Dem recently added…does anyone think this is fair? And yet, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

“The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime,” Trump tweeted on Saturday. “It was based on fraudulent activities and a Fake Dossier paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC, and improperly used in FISA COURT for surveillance of my campaign. WITCH HUNT!” – READ MORE

