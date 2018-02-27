Parkland Student Rips Sheriff: He Was ‘Virtue-Signaling’ At CNN Townhall And Should Resign (VIDEO)

On Sunday, appearing on Fox News with Leland Vittert , Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Kyle Kashuv took an entirely different tack from his fellow students who have appeared throughout the media to attack the NRA and gun rights advocates, instead targeting Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and people who have used the Florida high school tragedy to attack gun rights supporters. Kashuv bluntly said Israel was “virtue-signaling” in his appearance on last Wednesday’s CNN townhall and should resign.

Vittert started by playing a video of Florida Governor Rick Scott, who stated that he advocated stricter gun laws for those with mental illness and those who threaten others or themselves while Scott also championed strengthening security at schools.

Vittert then turned to Kashuv, pointing out that some of Kashuv’s fellow students had criticized Scott’s remarks as being inadequate in addressing the situation. Vittert asked about Scott’s remarks, “Are they enough for you?”- READ MORE

