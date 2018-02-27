Local ‘Sanctuary’ Policies Mean ICE Is Facing Serious Counter-Terrorism Challenges

An audit conducted by the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General found that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is facing a variety of challenges with implementing the Known or Suspected Terrorist Encounter Protocol, a system wherein a myriad of law enforcement and intelligence agencies coordinate to streamline the “protocol for identifying and processing aliens who are known or suspected terrorists.”

ICE is only able to screen immigrants while they are detained and as of June 2017, just 33,701 of 2.4 million — 1.4 percent — of all immigrants actively monitored by ICE and Immigration Enforcement and Removal Operations were currently in custody, and therefore subject to KSTEP screening for connections to known or suspected terrorists.

The issue is exacerbated by fact that “some law enforcement agencies will not honor ICE immigration detainer requests,” thereby preventing ERO from taking custody of criminal aliens for KSTEP screening.

From January 2014 to May 2017, approximately 675 jurisdictions nationwide refused to honor more than 29,269 ICE immigration detainer requests. – READ MORE

