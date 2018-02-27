EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: At Active Shooter Training, Broward Sheriff Israel Instructs People to ‘Run and Hide’; Says Department is ‘A Defensive’ Unit that Doesn’t ‘Attack’

A video has surfaced from a Broward County Sheriff’s active shooter training session where Sheriff Scott Israel instructs a room full of citizens, police officers and SWAT members to run and hide when faced with an active shooter.

Israel also claimed during the training session that his officers were trained to put themselves last in an active shooter scenario, although his officers certainly put themselves first based on the events of the Feb. 14 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. In addition to the students injured, 17 students were gunned down and killed while sheriff’s officers refused to enter the school.

But his officers did run and hide. They got that part down. As many as four officers refused to enter the school while the shooter was inside.

Israel earlier this week said it wasn’t his responsibility if officers didn’t have the courage to enter the building. Perhaps some of those officers were in the room when Israel instructed people to run and hide.

Israel, on the video, also stresses his department is not offensive. They are defensive, he stresses. They don’t “attack,” he said.

Does that mean you are told to not charge into a building to subdue an active shooter?

Sure sounds like it.

Since when are police defensive when innocent lives are at stake?

We’re not sure where Israel received his training but it sure sounds and appears like he is in the wrong profession.

And it is quite likely people have died because of it.

Israel’s ‘defensive’ department has a history of mistakes and standing down during mass shootings.

In the wake of the Parkland, Florida shooting earlier this month, numerous students and lawmakers have called on Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel to resign over his inaction as leader of the law enforcement department.

According to The Daily Caller, Israel has a history of failure when it comes to responding to crisis situations, including a 2017 shooting at the Fort Lauderdale Airport.

A 99-page report drafted by department officials admitted the agency mishandled that shooting, adding that the department failed to take control of the shooting area, where chaos ensued and the suspect killed five people and injured six others.

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *