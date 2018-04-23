View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics Security

Parkland Student Calls For Confiscation Of All Semi-Automatic Firearms

Posted on by
Share:

On Sunday, the most recognizable far-left activist from Parkland, Florida, called for the confiscation of all semi-automatic weapons from American society in the wake of a shooting in Tennessee.

Reacting to the shooting at a Waffle House in Tennessee in which several people were shot, far-left activist Emma González immediately attacked the NRA and Smith & Wesson Corp.

After several tweets, González called for the confiscation of all semi-automatic firearms, writing: “Removing the assault and semi-automatic weapons from our Civilian society, instituting thorough background checks and mandatory waiting periods (and raising the buying age and banning the production of high-capacity magazines) are the ways to stop shootings in America.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Parkland Student Calls For Confiscation Of All Semi-Automatic Firearms
Parkland Student Calls For Confiscation Of All Semi-Automatic Firearms

On Sunday, the most recognizable far-left activist from Parkland, Florida, called for the confiscation of all semi-automatic weapons from American society in the wake of a shooting in Tennessee.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: