Politics

Texas student hit, killed after attempting to cross highway during National School Walkout

An El Paso, Texas, middle school sixth-grader was killed as he attempted to cross a highway on Friday while his school participated in the National Student Walkout for gun control.

The 11-year-old was struck around 10:27 a.m. by a Ford F-150 traveling north on Loop 375 in Northeast El Paso, the El Paso Times reported. He died at an area hospital about an hour later.

A news release from University Medical Center of El Paso identified the victim as Jonathan Benko. School and police officials had not released his name.

“Jonathan was struck by a car this morning outside of his school, was transported to University Medical Center of El Paso and did not survive,” the news release stated. “Jonathan’s mother, Ashley, works as a Registered Nurse in UMC’s Emergency Department. His uncle, Michael Benko, is also an employee at UMC, where he works as a Respiratory Therapist.” – READ  MORE

