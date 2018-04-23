DNC’s Perez: We Have Seen ‘Mountain of Evidence of Collusion’ Between Trump Campaign, Russia (VIDEO)

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez said the Democrats brought a lawsuit against the Trump campaign, Russia and WikiLeaks over hacked emails because they have seen “a mountain of evidence of collusion between the campaign and the Russians.” – READ MORE

