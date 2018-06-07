Parkland Parents Outraged After Disgraced Officer Portrays Himself as ‘Victim’

Parkland officer Scot Peterson says he wasn’t scared during the horrendous Florida shooting several months ago — and he objects to being called a coward.

Peterson appeared on Tuesday on NBC’s “Today” show with Samantha Guthrie to give his account of his actions during the school shooting.

“The families need to know, I didn’t get it right, but it wasn’t because of ‘I don’t want to go into the building’ [or] ‘I don’t want to face somebody in there,’” Peterson said. “It wasn’t like that at all.”

He added, “I never thought even for a moment of being scared or a coward because I was just doing things the whole time. It never entered my mind.”

He added, “I’m never gonna get over this,” he said. “Those were my kids … I was there to protect those kids.”

Many Parkland parents are outraged that the only armed guard at the high school didn’t personally intervene to protect their precious children.

“I’m tired of him trying to paint himself as the victim,” Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter, 14-year-old Jaime Guttenberg, was killed by Cruz in the shooting, told the Miami Herald. “He is not a victim. He created victims. He keeps referring to them as his kids. They are not your kids, Scot Peterson! You let them die!”

The distraught dad continued, “This interview makes him even more pathetic than he already was. You failed me and my daughter. Those people who lost their lives, including my daughter, are victims of his inability to do his job; victims of his failure.” – READ MORE

