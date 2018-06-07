ICE agents pull off one of the largest raids in the last decade, arrest 114 at Ohio gardening centers

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in Ohio pulled off the largest workplace raid the region had seen in over a decade.

Khaalid Walls, ICE spokesman for the Northeastern region (Ohio, Mich., N.Y.) confirmed to the Washington Examiner that officers arrested 114 individuals at two different Corso’s Flower and Garden Centers. one in Sandusky and the other in Castalia.

The operation begain at 7:00 am Tuesday morning and lasted until late in the evening.

Most of the 114 arrested were Mexican nationals, and Walls added that ICE began investigating the centers in October 2017 after a series of tips. – READ MORE

