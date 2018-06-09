Parents Outraged After ‘Lockdown’ Nursery Rhyme Appears in Kindergarten Classroom

A Massachusetts kindergarten class gets ready for safety drills by singing a “lockdown” song to the tune of “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star,” shocking parents and leaving social media commentators outraged.

Georgy Cohen came upon a poster for the song Wednesday while she was touring a kindergarten classroom in Somerville.

She was so angered at what she saw, she took a photo and tweeted it.

The poster read:

Lockdown, lockdown

Lock the door

Shut the lights off

Say no more

Go behind the desk and hide

Wait until it’s safe inside

Lockdown, Lockdown

it’s all done

Now it’s time to have

some fun!

This should not be hanging in my soon-to-be-kindergartener’s classroom. pic.twitter.com/mWiJVdddpH — Georgy Cohen (@radiofreegeorgy) June 6, 2018

“When I was in kindergarten, we had fire drills. It was different — we didn’t have these same types of threats,” Cohen told The Boston Globe in a telephone interview. – READ MORE

