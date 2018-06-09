A Massachusetts kindergarten class gets ready for safety drills by singing a “lockdown” song to the tune of “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star,” shocking parents and leaving social media commentators outraged. Georgy Cohen came upon a poster for the song Wednesday while she was touring a kindergarten classroom in Somerville. She was so angered at what…
Parents Outraged After ‘Lockdown’ Nursery Rhyme Appears in Kindergarten Classroom
A Massachusetts kindergarten class gets ready for safety drills by singing a “lockdown” song to the tune of “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star,” shocking parents and leaving social media commentators outraged.
Georgy Cohen came upon a poster for the song Wednesday while she was touring a kindergarten classroom in Somerville.
She was so angered at what she saw, she took a photo and tweeted it.
The poster read:
- Lockdown, lockdown
- Lock the door
- Shut the lights off
- Say no more
- Go behind the desk and hide
- Wait until it’s safe inside
- Lockdown, Lockdown
- it’s all done
- Now it’s time to have
- some fun!
This should not be hanging in my soon-to-be-kindergartener’s classroom. pic.twitter.com/mWiJVdddpH
— Georgy Cohen (@radiofreegeorgy) June 6, 2018
“When I was in kindergarten, we had fire drills. It was different — we didn’t have these same types of threats,” Cohen told The Boston Globe in a telephone interview. – READ MORE
