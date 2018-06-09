True Pundit

Security

Parents Outraged After ‘Lockdown’ Nursery Rhyme Appears in Kindergarten Classroom

Posted on by
Share:

A Massachusetts kindergarten class gets ready for safety drills by singing a “lockdown” song to the tune of “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star,” shocking parents and leaving social media commentators outraged.

Georgy Cohen came upon a poster for the song Wednesday while she was touring a kindergarten classroom in Somerville.

She was so angered at what she saw, she took a photo and tweeted it.

The poster read:

  • Lockdown, lockdown
  •      Lock the door
  • Shut the lights off
  •      Say no more
  • Go behind the desk and hide
  •      Wait until it’s safe inside
  • Lockdown, Lockdown
  •      it’s all done
  • Now it’s time to have
  •      some fun!

“When I was in kindergarten, we had fire drills. It was different — we didn’t have these same types of threats,” Cohen told The Boston Globe in a telephone interview. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: