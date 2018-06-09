Entertainment Politics
‘He Will Not Divide Us:’ Shia LaBeouf Launches Yet Another Anti-Trump Message
Shia LaBeouf has relaunched his infamous “He Will Not Divide Us” on Friday after the “art project” kept getting disrupted by online and in-real-life trolls, forcing the movie star to relocate it for the seventh time.
The website, hewillnotdivide.us, has a 24-hour live stream this time from the Muzeum Sztuki in Łódź, Poland, for the exhibition “Peer-to-Peer. Collective Practices in New Art,” according to the website.
“Open to all, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the participatory performance will be live-streamed continuously for four years, or the duration of the presidency. In this way, the mantra ‘HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US’ acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community,” the art project description reads.
So far, one of the first people to confront the live stream stood in front of the camera for at least five hours at the time of publication. – READ MORE
