Papadopoulos threatens to pull out of Mueller plea agreement

Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos said on Friday that he is considering withdrawing from a cooperation agreement he entered into with special counsel Robert Mueller, the investigator probing allegations of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and the Russian government.

“I believe there was tremendous misconduct on the government’s behalf regarding my case,” Papadopoulos told “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade. “And given certain information I learned just yesterday that I can’t publicly disclose right now, I’m actually even considering withdrawing my agreement I have come to with the government.”

Papadopoulos, who advised the Trump campaign on foreign policy issues and was sentenced in September to two weeks in jail despite reaching a plea deal with Mueller for lying to investigators, said he felt he had been “set up” by the government and that his plea deal was the result of inadequate counsel.

“Let’s just say maybe it was chaotic moment when I pled and that’s exactly why I have new counsel now,” he said. “And we are actively looking into new options. And possibly withdrawing from this agreement right now.” – READ MORE