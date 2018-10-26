Lou Dobbs deletes ‘fake bombs’ tweet after backlash

Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs is facing backlash on social media after he tweeted, then deleted a post that appeared to suggest the rash of bomb threats against prominent Democrats is a left-wing hoax.

“Fake news — fake bombs,” Mr. Dobbs tweeted to his 1.84 million followers. “Who could possibly benefit from so much fakery? #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs.”

Another since-deleted tweet appeared to downplay the significance of the bomb threats.

"Fake News has just successfully changed the narrative from the onslaught of illegal immigrants and broken border security to 'suspicious packages,'" Mr. Dobbs wrote. "Let's get back to Left-Wing driven Caravans and the Dimms who encourage them! #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs"