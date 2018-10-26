Suspect arrested in Florida in connection with suspicious packages sent to Democrats

A suspect was arrested in Florida on Friday morning in connection with the rash of suspicious packages sent to prominent Democrats nationwide, a law enforcement source confirmed to Fox News.

BREAKING: Mail bombing suspect is a male, in his 50s, has prior arrests for terror-related activities and is a former New Yorker, reports FOX News. Watch LIVE aerials from the scene at this LINK: https://t.co/nmp3w1JzOs #Breaking #PipeBomb pic.twitter.com/MHA2GRM6QO — Fox5NY (@fox5ny) October 26, 2018

Federal authorities had been focusing on Florida as the location where the majority of packages originated.

“Some of the packages went through the mail,” Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told Fox News. “They originated, some of them, from Florida. I am confident that this person or people will be brought to justice.”

Several of the packages went through a U.S. postal facility in Opa-locka, Florida. The Miami-Dade County Police Department confirmed Thursday it was helping federal agents who were at the facility as part of the ongoing investigation.

The USPS operates an innovative imaging system that photographs each piece of mail processed throughout the country. Investigators were likely relying on that system to pinpoint where some of the packages were mailed. – READ MORE