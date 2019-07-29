Papadopoulos Going To Greece To Retrieve Entrapment Payment From Alleged U.S. Intel Asset, He Says

Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos said on Sunday that he is traveling to Greece to bring back thousands of dollars that he believes a U.S. intelligence asset gave him in order to entrap him.

Papadopoulos made the revelation during an interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures,” during which he said that he gave the money to his lawyer to keep in a safe because he believed something was off about it.

“I was very happy to see that Devin Nunes brought that up,” Papadopoulos said, speaking of last week’s congressional hearing involving special counsel Robert Mueller, Fox News reported. “A man named Charles Tawil gave me this money [in Israel] under very suspicious circumstances. A simple Google search about this individual will reveal he was a CIA or State Department asset in South Africa during the ’90s and 2000s. I think around the time when Bob Mueller was the director of the FBI.”

BREAKING NEWS: @GeorgePapa19 just told me he is going back to #Greece to retrieve the $10-k that was dropped in his lap as part of the #FBI's entrapment. It's in a safe in Greece. It's marked bills and the intel committees want to see it. @MorningsMaria @FoxBusiness — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) July 28, 2019

“So, I have my theory of what that was all about,” Papadopoulos added. “The money, I gave it to my attorney in Greece because I felt it was given to me under very suspicious circumstances. And upon coming back to the United States I had about seven or eight FBI agents rummaging through my luggage looking for money.” – READ MORE