Boy, 6, Among the Victims of Shooting Rampage at California Food Festival

It took less than a minute for police officers to respond after gunfire erupted at a Northern California food festival Sunday night, with cops quickly engaging and fatally shooting the gunman — but not before the assailant’s brief barrage left three dead and 15 others injured.

The shooting rampage began at 5:41 p.m. on the north side of the Gilroy Garlic Festival, Chief of Police Scot Smithee said at a press conference late Sunday. Cops were set to give another update at 1 p.m. ET Monday.

6 year old Steven Romero of San Jose is one of the 3 victims killed in the Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting. RIP 🙏🏻 @nbcbayarea https://t.co/anfqNSVs3p pic.twitter.com/ioE5fDagj7 — Janelle Wang (@janellewang) July 29, 2019

NBC Bay Area reported that a 6-year-old boy, Steven Romero, was among the victims.

“He had his whole life to live,” Alberto Romero, the boy’s father, said. “He was only six.”

Ryan Wallace, a witness, told the channel that he watched the gunman — who was almost dressed like a police officer — raise his gun up and started to “spray rounds.” The gunman walked through the crowd, he said.

“He wanted to get stuff done,” he said. “It was horrifying.” – READ MORE