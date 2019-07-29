AP Reporter: ‘A Lot of Our Hot Takes Are Wrong’ (VIDEO)

MSNBC analyst Jonathan Lemire said the media’s had lots of incorrect “hot takes” after Robert Mueller testified in front of Congress Wednesday.

“In terms of what happens next certainly, yes, a lot of our hot takes are wrong,” Lemire said, “But you know who else hears those hot takes are lawmakers, and Democrats in particular.”

Lemire went on to say that pro-impeachment Democrats were likely disappointed that the hearings didn’t move the ball on impeachment.

His fellow panelists also expressed their disappointment. Analyst Matthew Miller said he was "disappointed" that Mueller didn't "guide us to the answer," and former prosecutor Mimi Rocah said repeatedly that the hearings made her "sad."