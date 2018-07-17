‘Papa John’ Schnatter evicted from company headquarters in Louisville

“With respect to John H. Schnatter,” the board of directors at Papa John’s says “Papa John” Schnatter will no longer have a work space at the company headquarters in the wake of his latest controversy.

On Sunday, Papa John’s International, Inc. issued a press release stating that the company will be terminating a sublease agreement with Schnatter, which had allowed him the use of office space within the building.

"Since Mr. Schnatter no longer has an active role with the management of company's business, the special committee [of the board of directors] also approved and directed the company to terminate a sublease agreement granting Mr. Schnatter the right to use certain office space at the company's corporate headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky," the press release reads.