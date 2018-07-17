National Guard deployment led to more than 10,000 arrests of illegal immigrants, says CBP

The National Guard’s deployment to the southwest border in mid-April has led to 10,805 “deportable alien arrests” of people who illegally entered the United States from Mexico, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokeswoman said Monday.

Because guardsmen are military personnel and not law enforcement officers, they cannot apprehend illegal immigrants. But CBP officers and Border Patrol agents apprehended thousands of people that guardsmen helped point out.

The National Guard’s presence also helped lead to the interception of more than 3,300 others who were turned back before they crossed into the U.S., CBP press secretary Corry Schiermeyer said in an email to the Washington Examiner. The Guard’s deployment has also led to an additional 11,686 pounds of marijuana being seized as a result of their work. – READ MORE

After an over three-year delay on a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, government watchdog group Judicial Watch finally received pertinent documents from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) regarding Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) processed by the Obama administration. The documents reveal that migrant minors allowed into the U.S. under Obama’s tenure included admitted drug smugglers, murderers, MS-13 members, and prostitutes.

According to Judaical Watch, “Reports include 1,000 significant incident reports, revealing UAC ‘refugees’ admitting to murder for drug cartels, prostitution, and sexual predation.”

The report breaks down the incident reports in four categories: UACs admitting to murder, belonging to MS-13, threatening others with rape, admitting to drug smuggling, molesting other UACs and seriously assaulting other UACs or staff; UACs who were raped and/or molested en route to the United States or in the United States; U.S. Government contractors and employees allegedly assaulting or having sexual relationships with UACs; and Other incidents, crimes, abuse and self-harm.

“The Obama administration presided over a humanitarian and public safety nightmare in its handling of ‘unaccompanied alien children,'” said Tom Fitton, the president of Judicial Watch. “The incident reports also support the Trump administration’s contention that the UAC crisis, which continues, includes murderers, rapists, drug smugglers and human traffickers being routinely allowed into the United States.” – READ MORE

