CNN’s Tapper Asks Obama Aide: Was Obama ‘Asleep at the Switch’ on Russian Meddling? (VIDEO)

On Sunday’s Reliable Sources, CNN analyst (and former Obama national-security aide) Samantha Vinograd arrogantly denounced President Trump as a “tool” of Russian disinformation. But during Friday’s extended edition of The Lead With Jake Tapper, the CNN host actually confronted Vinograd with the Obama administration’s record. After Robert Mueller handed down his latest indictments, Vinograd said the intelligence keeps getting better, that the Russian GRU “was sanctioned back in 2016; we know that they were up to no good.”

Tapper came back with a classic devil’s advocate question, something too few TV hosts do:

JAKE TAPPER: I have to say and it’s unfair, I suppose, to like hold you responsible for the entire Obama Administration, but you really, you read this indictment and you think, boy, the Obama Administration they really kind of missed the ball on this. I mean, yes, they issued that report, but President Obama said…what did he say, he told Putin to cut it out or knock it off, it wasn’t particularly strong.And then there was all this hesitation about warning the American people for fear of looking partisan. In retrospect, doesn’t it seem to you that perhaps the Obama Administration was at least to a degree asleep at the switch? – READ MORE

Obama in Dec 2016 admitted that the DNC hacking and news “manipulations were not particularly sophisticated. This was not some elaborate, complicated espionage scheme.” Yet here we are 14 months later still going nuts about Russia “meddling.”pic.twitter.com/ka0JV1HwjJ — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) February 14, 2018

In December 2016 President Barack Obama admitted to reporters that the DNC “hacking” by the Russians was “not particularly sophisticated.” Obama added, “This was not some elaborate, complicated espionage scheme.”

And yet 14 months later the spear-phishing by the Russians is all the Democrats and liberal media can talk about. – READ MORE

