Pam Anderson and Julian Assange getting unusually close

Pamela Anderson has long been a defender of animal rights, but now she has a new cause: being reunited with her is-he-or-isn’t-he boyfriend Julian Assange.

On March 28, it was announced that the Ecuadorean embassy in London — where the WikiLeaks mastermind has been holed up since 2012 — had revoked Assange’s visitor privileges and Internet access. Ecuador’s government, which granted him citizenship in January, chalked it up to Assange having breached “a written [agreement] not to issue messages that might interfere with other states.”

In a statement to The Post, Anderson — a frequent guest of Assange’s since they were introduced in 2014 — said: “I’m deeply concerned about his health and well-being. His human rights have been abused before without sunlight but this is extraordinary. Incommunicado. No visitors. No Internet. No phone calls. No access to outside world.”

“This is torture — a slow, painful death [at] the hands of the US [and] UK. I feel for Ecuador. They have received so much pressure.”

But insiders question the former “Baywatch” star’s true intentions — saying her much-photographed assignations at the embassy have created a way for Anderson to stay in the spotlight as her acting and modeling career has quieted down.

“Pam thrives on attention from famous men, and she thrives on press,” said a fashion designer who knows her. “It’s no accident she shows up to the embassy in those sexy outfits. They are all very contrived.” – READ MORE

